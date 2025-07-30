Trump’s remarks on Ukraine deal timeline should be directed at Kiev — upper house speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statement about shortening his proposed timeline for reaching agreements on Ukraine should be addressed to the Ukrainian side, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters during the sixth World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers.

"If we are indeed talking about delivering an ultimatum, as you put it, it should be directed at the Ukrainian side because they are the ones disrupting peace negotiations. They are the ones avoiding serious commitments to achieve peace," Matviyenko said when asked about Trump's statements.

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. He later announced his intention to shorten his previously set deadline for a deal to 10-12 days.