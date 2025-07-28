Russia, North Korea continue to boost logistics ties

PYONGYANG, July 28 /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang continue work to boost logistics ties in all areas, said Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who co-chairs a Russia-North Korea intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"Work is underway in all areas related to logistics. The capacity of cargo and passenger railway traffic, including between Moscow and Pyongyang, are expanding. On April 30, we launched an automobile bridge across the Tumannaya River. I would like to once again thank all those who work every day to boost our friendship and communication and make sure we have such opportunities," Kozlov said at a welcoming ceremony for the first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang.

The Russian minister emphasized that in 2024, the two countries’ leaders had signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, laying a solid foundation for strengthening friendship between the two nations.

"Today, we are once again demonstrating our countries' commitment to fraternal relations. In the past two years, we have done a lot to boost our counties’ logistics," Kozlov added.

The first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang landed in the North Korean capital at 9:30 a.m. local time (0:30 a.m. GMT). The flight from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, performed by a Boeing 777-200ER seating 440 passengers, lasted about eight hours.