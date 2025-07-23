Russia passes 354 new laws during spring session — speaker

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma passed 354 laws during its spring session in 2025, with 71% of these laws taking immediate effect, the body's chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced.

"We are concluding our eighth session. Seven months of work are behind us. We have passed 354 laws, and 71% of them went into effect immediately. That’s the highest percentage we’ve ever seen," Volodin said in his closing remarks at the final plenary session of the spring term.

He emphasized the importance of enacting laws in this way. "The quality and effectiveness of the decisions we make depend on this," Volodin added.