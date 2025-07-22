Putin offers condolences over Supreme Court chief judge Podnosova's death

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the family of Irina Podnosova, the chair of the Russian Supreme Court, who died on Tuesday at the age of 71.

"I knew her for decades as a person of high principles and a professional of the highest class. She always worked effectively and efficiently and was an example of dedication and responsibility in her chosen line of work. As chairperson of the Russian Supreme Court, she firmly and consistently upheld the rule of law, and served the motherland and our people with integrity," Putin said in a telegram of condolences that was posted on the Kremlin website.

The president emphasized that her memory will forever stay in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues.

Podnosova was appointed chairperson of the Russian Supreme Court on April 17, 2024 after the death of her predecessor, Vyacheslav Lebedev. She was the first woman ever to hold the office.