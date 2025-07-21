Russia-Azerbaijan relations encounter tough times — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Baku have a solid foundation but are currently going through a difficult period, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A solid basis indeed exists — the countries share common interests, and mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect is in place. But sometimes the countries' relations face tough moments. Now is one of them," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We hope that this period will end," Peskov emphasized, adding that "cooperation between the two countries is of mutual benefit."

In late June, Azerbaijani nationals were detained in Yekaterinburg on serious criminal charges. Baku protested against the alleged use of police violence during their arrest. In response, Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events organized by Moscow and detained Russian journalists working for the Sputnik Azerbaijan media outlet. On July 18, Azerbaijani authorities announced they would not participate in the upcoming CIS Economic Council meeting in Moscow.