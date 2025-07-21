Putin, Trump could meet in China if US president agrees to come — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to Beijing in September for celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II, and he could meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump there if the US leader decides to travel to China at the same time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are preparing for a trip to Beijing," the spokesman said. "It is indeed on the agenda of the head of state. But we have not heard that President Trump is going to Beijing as well."

"If it so happens that he will also be there, it can’t be ruled out that a question will come up about whether it will be reasonable to hold a meeting," Peskov went on to say.

The Times reported that the leaders of the three victor countries - Russia, China and the US - could meet at the celebrations in China. Peskov previously told TASS that the Kremlin had no information about whether such a meeting was possible.

China will widely celebrate the victory’s anniversary, and Putin has been invited to take part. It is unclear whether Trump will visit Beijing at the same time, but the Times said this is unlikely.