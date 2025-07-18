Russian embassy in Canada denies Moscow behind UK cyberattacks

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Canada has denied the Canadian Foreign Ministry's allegations that Moscow was behind cyberattacks against the United Kingdom.

"Much ado about nothing," the Russian diplomatic mission said on X commenting on the statement by the Canadian Foreign Ministry, which claims that Russia is involved in "malicious cyber activities targeting the United Kingdom" and that Moscow is willing "to use its cyber capabilities irresponsibly to interfere with and destabilize other countries."

Earlier on Friday, the UK imposed sanctions on 18 Russians, who were allegedly involved in cyberattacks. Individuals subject to restrictions are prohibited from entering the UK, and their accounts in British banks will be frozen if found.