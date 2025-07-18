Putin, Erdogan call for respecting Syria’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have called for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"Both sides stressed the need for honoring Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," it said.

The situation in Syria aggravated on July 13 when clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense groups broke out in the heavily Druze-populated Sweida governorate. On July 15, the Syrian army entered the governorate’s administrative center, the city of Sweida, and launched a mop-up operation to restore order. Shortly after, Israel began delivering airstrikes on Syrian army convoys, claiming that the operation was geared to protect the Druze population. On July 16, Israel hit a number of strategic targets in Damascus.