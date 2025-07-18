Each new sanctions package hurts its initiators — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The new package of EU sanctions, like every previous one, will ultimately harm those who initiated the restrictions. This is a double-edged sword, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"Each new package adds a negative effect for the very countries that join it. It is a double-edged sword," the Kremlin representative noted.

The most recent EU’s 18th package of sanctions includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, a lower price cap on Russian oil purchases within the bloc, restrictions on the possible restoration of Nord Stream gas pipelines, and measures targeting oil tankers, banks, as well as various export categories.