Israeli attacks on Syria violate international law, warrant condemnation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Israeli attacks on Syrian territory constitute a gross violation of international law and deserve strong condemnation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

According to the ministry, the clashes that broke out on July 13 in southern Syria "were accompanied by intensive strikes by the Israeli Air Force on Syrian territory," which were "carried out, according to the Israeli side, to protect the Syrian Druze."

"The Russian side has already repeatedly given its assessments of Israel's arbitrary forceful actions in Syria," the ministry emphasized. "These attacks, which constitute a gross violation of the country’s sovereignty and norms of international law, warrant strong condemnation."

Moscow reaffirmed "its consistent position in favor of the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement concluded.