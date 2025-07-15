Russia, Iran to keep on diplomatic path around Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that he and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, focused on diplomatic solutions to the Iranian nuclear problem at their meeting today.

"We discussed realistic approaches to achieving a settlement by peaceful political and diplomatic means, with due account of the decisions that had been made in Iran long ago," he told a news conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in China’s Tianjin.

The top Russian diplomat highlighted that Iran has repeatedly declared that it was not creating a nuclear weapon. "No one, including IAEA inspectors, has ever provided any evidence to the contrary. And another principle of utmost importance is the non-violation of the legitimate rights of Iran, as well as all other non-nuclear members of the IAEA and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to what concerns capacities to enrich uranium as a source of energy," Lavrov explained.

"These are fundamental principles. As for specific options, potential moves, and technical negotiation mechanisms, we will continue discussing these with our Iranian friends," he emphasized.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.