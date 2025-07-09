MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow sees through the veil of words that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is using to conceal its desire to help with strikes inside Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime.

"In an interview on German television on July 1, he pointed to the technical complexity of this type of weapon, saying that training to handle it takes at least six months. He emphasized that if Berlin supplied the Taurus, the weapon would be used by Ukrainians, not by German servicemen, as is allegedly the case with the cruise missiles that the Kiev regime receives from the UK and France. Behind all this verbal shroud lies the Merz government's poorly camouflaged desire to also take part in strikes deep inside our country. It seems that Berlin does not think about the fact that this would mean that Germany would enter into a direct conflict with our country, but it should," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova said European bureaucrats continue to pursue their "self-serving" policy of escalation in the Ukrainian conflict.

"They are absolutely not interested in the well-being of millions of ordinary Europeans. Let alone Ukrainians, if they are not interested in their own citizens. It is the wallets of their own citizens, not someone else's, that are unscrupulously emptied by Brussels officials, who simply forget to tell them what these involuntary donations are used for. They go to kill children, kill civilians, noncombatants," she said.