US must face reality of dollar’s diminished role globally — Russian foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. The United States will have to come to terms with the fact that trust in the dollar globally has fallen, that the role of the currency has been undermined for many years to come, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after a BRICS summit.

The minister noted that the United States under its previous Democratic leadership began to "grossly abuse" the dollar's position in the global economy and the global financial system.

"[American] President [Donald] Trump directly accused [former US President Joe] Biden and his administration of undermining the role of the dollar for many years as early as during preparation for his inauguration. And indeed, that’s exactly what has happened — trust in it has fallen," Lavrov said.

Commenting on Trump's warning that additional 10% trade duties would be imposed on any nations supporting the BRICS policy, the minister pointed out that this again confirms the end of the globalization model promoted by the United States.

"President Trump makes no secret of his intentions — he defends the economic interests of the United States, in trade, in investment — and does so openly. This only further confirms that the model of globalization promoted by the United States in a neoliberal context for many years, and accepted by much of the world for a time, has effectively ceased to function," the head of the diplomatic agency noted.