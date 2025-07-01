Kiev's monthly manpower losses in battles around LPR stand at 17,000 troops — expert

LUGANSK, July 1 /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost nearly 17,000 servicemen and foreign mercenaries along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic in June alone due to Russia’s actions, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The Defense Ministry has presented its report on the progress of the special military operation over the past month along the LPR borders. During this period, the enemy lost about 16,745 fighters and mercenaries. The heaviest losses were recorded in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West," he said during a live broadcast on his VK account, analyzing data from the ministry.

Marochko added that in June, Russian forces also destroyed 21 tanks, two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 248 field artillery guns, two radar stations, 88 electronic and counter-battery warfare systems, 213 ammunition, fuel, and materiel depots, as well as more than 700 various enemy combat vehicles.

"It’s worth noting that the number of destroyed warehouses has been steadily rising for the third month in a row. This suggests that the Defense Ministry has shifted tactics - the focus is now on depriving the enemy of critical resources, thereby eroding their combat capabilities by creating a resource deficit," Marochko explained.

"Experience has shown that this approach is highly effective. The overall battlefield situation increasingly points to Ukraine facing severe resource shortages, and this momentum is entirely driven by the successes of our troops," he concluded.