MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Moldovan Prosecutor’s Office demanding to sentence Gagauz autonomy head Eughenia Gutsul, who is accused of embezzlement in the financing of her party and election campaign, to nine years in prison along with a five-year ban on holding leadership positions demonstrates shows how far the West is willing to go to promote its liberal agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"European anti-values in action. Brussels is forging a liberal dictatorship out of a hardworking country," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Gutsul’s lawyer Natalia Bayram said the defense is preparing to file an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as there seems to be no chance that her client can get a fair shake in a Moldovan court, with the authorities breathing down their neck. Gutsul firmly rejects the charges against her and insists that her arrest was orchestrated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, who seek to remove her from office.

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won election in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to declare the election in Gagauzia invalid, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grassroots rallies were held in her support. However, Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.