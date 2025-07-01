Russian MFA voices protest to Azerbaijani envoy in view of Baku's unfriendly actions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with the Azerbaijani ambassador over Baku’s unfriendly actions aimed at undermining relations with Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

"On July 1, Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Rahman Mustafayev was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a formal protest was delivered over Baku’s recent unfriendly steps – deliberate actions aimed at dismantling bilateral relations," the ministry noted.