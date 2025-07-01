Russian ambassador sees situation in Serbia as stable, under government control

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Serbian authorities keep the situation in the country under control, even as protests are ongoing, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Rossiya-24 television.

According to the diplomat, the situation in Serbia is fairly stable.

"In any case, this is probably the main thing: It is under government control. It is calm enough, at least in Belgrade, in the main cities, but at the same time we can’t say that protest events have died down, let alone the protest movement as a long-term phenomenon," he said.

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, about 36,000 people took part in an unauthorized opposition protest on June 28. The police employed riot control weapons against the rally-goers to drive them out of some central streets. As a result of the unrest in Belgrade, 48 police officers suffered injuries and 77 people were detained, including one minor.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on the riots on Sunday, saying that the government gained the upper hand in the standoff.

"Serbia has won because Serbia can’t be defeated through violence," he said.

The president insisted that he won’t pardon any of the detained protesters. The rioters, he said, issued a "direct call for civil clashes and attacks on the police."

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. Overnight into June 30, protesters blocked key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities and set up barricades and tents, demanding the release of detainees, an election and the dismantling of the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament.