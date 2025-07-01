Human rights commissioner calls on all states to condemn Kiev for torturing, killing POWs

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The world community must take seriously the data of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding Ukraine’s killing and torturing of unarmed people and Russian prisoners of war, and condemn the Kiev regime, Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"We call on the international community to treat the facts presented in the report with all seriousness, to take measures to condemn the openly terrorist and racist Kiev regime," the ombudswoman wrote on her Telegram channel.

Moskalkova pointed out that the UN report revealed shocking facts about the crimes of the Kiev regime. "The victims of this regime are not only peaceful Russians and our servicemen who ended up in captivity, but also Ukrainians," the human rights commissioner pointed out.

She added that the torture and beating of POWs, the beating of political prisoners for their loyalty to Russia, the psychological pressure on pro-Russian Ukrainians, the accusations of state treason, and the inhumane treatment of anyone with different views "come straight from the Nazi criminals’ guidebook."

The ombudswoman pointed out that the mere acknowledgment and publication of these facts by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, "an international agency not sympathetic to Russia and lacking an objective position regarding the assessment of the nature and driving force of the conflict in Ukraine," speaks to the truly "terrible situation that has been created in territories controlled by the Ukrainian regime and that can no longer be silenced."

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights acknowledged dozens of cases of Ukrainian servicemen torturing and killing unarmed people and Russian prisoners of war starting since February 2022. This information is included in a recent UN report on human rights in Ukraine.