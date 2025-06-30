Russia has full faith in Serbia's ability to restore order to country — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow has the utmost confidence that the Serbian government will be able to restore order to the republic soon,

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"We have no doubt that the current Serbian leadership will be able to restore law and order in the republic as soon as possible," he said.

Peskov noted that "unprecedented pressure" is being exerted on the republic, with political machinations being used to trigger color revolutions.

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, about 36,000 people took part in an unsanctioned opposition protest on June 28. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement officers used crowd-control measures to disperse them from some central streets. As a result of the Belgrade riots, 48 police officers were injured, and 77 people were detained, including one minor.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday declared the state's victory over the protesters. According to him, "Serbia won because Serbia cannot be defeated by violence." The head of state said he did not intend to pardon any of the detainees. The rioters, he said, voiced "a direct call for civil clashes and attacks on the police."

However, mass protests continued. In the early hours of June 30, protesters blocked the key transport hubs in Belgrade and other cities, set up barricades and tents, demanding the release of detainees, holding elections and dismantling a tent camp of Vucic supporters near the parliament building.