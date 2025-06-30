CSTO countries continue to consider Armenia organization’s full-fledged member — Lavrov

CHOLPON ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. Countries from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) continue to consider Armenia the organization’s full-fledged member, however, this status implies the observance of all obligations within the organization’s framework, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We still consider Armenia the full-fledged member of this organization but, undoubtedly, a full-fledged membership implies participation and observance of all obligations under the CSTO charter documents. Including paying membership fees, by the way," the top Russian diplomat said.

That said, he pointed out that the council’s participants "took note that [Armenia’s] Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] has yet again refused to attend this event."