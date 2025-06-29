Top Kazakh, Russian diplomats discuss cooperation within integration associations

ASTANA, June 29. /TASS/. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation within regional integration associations during their meeting in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ate, the Kazakhs foreign ministry said.

"The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the further development of cooperation in the political and economic spheres, in the transport and energy sectors, as well as interaction within international organizations and regional integration associations," it said, adding the they also exchanged views on the current issues on the regional and international agenda and coordinated the schedule of bilateral top-and high-level contacts.

Lavrov is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30. Along with a meeting with the Kazakhs president and foreign minister, his program includes the participation in a meeting of the top diplomats from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries.