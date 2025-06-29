Lavrov meets with Kazakh counterpart while visiting Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. During his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Lavrov held a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Lavrov is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30. Along with a meeting with the Kazakhs president and foreign minister, his program includes the participation in a meeting of the top diplomats from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries.