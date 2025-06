MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Working communications between Moscow and Washington are on a going basis now, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"Working communications with the Americans are going on and on," Ushakov said.

"Now there is a dialogue that provides an opportunity to move aside a little, to dig deeper at a certain point, to look somewhere at what is really possible, where real shifts can be. In other words, the talk is going normally," he added.