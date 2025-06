MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The United States continue supplying some weapons to Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"Some of them continue; the others are not, as far as I know," Ushakov said.

On June 10, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the US would reduce expenses for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The program is one of the channels for weapons supplies by Washington to Kiev.