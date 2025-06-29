Putin, Trump can meet any time, no plans so far — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump can hold their meeting at any moment, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The issue is on the agenda but has not yet moved thus far to the practical sphere. The parties nevertheless keep in mind to put it forward in one way of other. Where and when - it is difficult to say this so far, certainly. It can be at any moment," Ushakov said.

Much depends directly on decisions of the two presidents, the official said. "The more preferable is an option where there is an opportunity to work out some documents, so that the meeting is more fruitful, more significant, more material for further development," he added.