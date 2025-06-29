Putin may celebrate 80th UN anniversary with Xi during visit to China

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to officially celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations together with President of China Xi Jinping during the visit to China, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"We are exactly considering an opportunity together with Chinese counterparts to have a special honorary celebration of this jubilee during the forthcoming visit to China," the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov mentioned that when answering a question whether the UN jubilee can be a pretext for the meeting between Putin and US leader Donald Trump. "Certainly, events in this regard will be in New York," he noted.

The UN Day is celebrated on June 24. The charter of the international organization came into force on this date in 1945.