Work to remove ‘irritants’ in Russia-US relations to continue — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will continue working on elimination of "irritating points" in their relations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The agreement to closely work on this track - the agreement remains, it was achieved during first telephone communications between two our leaders," the Kremlin aide said. "I think this work will definitely continue," he noted.

Russia awaits a signal from the US Department of State "because it was exactly the Department of State that put aside or postponed the agreed meeting," Ushakov added.