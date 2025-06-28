MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The whole of Russia is proud of the participants in the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

This was discussed during the opening ceremony of youth centers in Russian regions. One of the participants, a representative of the Khabarovsk Region, talked about how she and a volunteer group weave camouflage nets and make dry showers. The girl mentioned that her father is a participant in the special military operation.

"You can be proud of your dad, just like the whole country is proud of him and his comrades-in-arms," Putin responded.

"And I want to congratulate your dad - I hope he will hear our dialogue with you - on the main result of his life: that he raised a daughter like you, who will use new opportunities within the framework of the Movement of the First to do good deeds."

He offered to speak about what else is missing in the youth cultural and leisure centers. However, the guys all replied they had enough opportunities to realize themselves.

One of the participants of the ceremony, 15-year-old Yelizaveta, said that she was already trying herself as a presenter and dreamed of someday presenting an event at the Rossiya National Center.

"I think it's all feasible. That's what needs to be done, and we need to strive for it. I've marked it for myself too," the head of state said. In conclusion, he wished the guys from the Khabarovsk Youth center good luck: "Thank you and all the best, success.".