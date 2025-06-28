Russia’s Dnepr battle group destroys up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 3 ammunition depots

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. During the day, the fighters of the Dnepr group of Russian forces have destroyed up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel, two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan said.

"The units of the Dnepr group of forces have improved their tactical situation. The formations of the mechanized, mountain assault brigade and the coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian Navy were defeated in the areas of Novodanilovka, Antonovka, Malye Shcherbaki, Kazatsky, Kamensky and Novotyaginka. Up to 80 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eight vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, as well as three ammunition depots and military-technical equipment were destroyed," said Kodryan.