MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Military personnel of the North group of Russia’s forces destroyed up to 195 soldiers and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past day, said Andrey Shershnev, a senior officer at the group's press center.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 195 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles and five field artillery guns. An ammunition depot was destroyed," Shershnev said.

He said that the fighters of the North defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized amphibious assault brigades, territorial defense brigades in the areas of Novaya Sech, Solyaniki, Khrapovshchina, Varachino, Yunakovka and Sadkov of the Sumy Region.

Besides, a motorized infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Ivashki and Volchansk in the Kharkov direction suffered from the group's actions.