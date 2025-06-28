DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have launched an assault on the village of Belgiyka in the southern suburbs of Krasnoarmeisk, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"Our troops have advanced south of Krasnoarmeisk and launched an assault on the southern suburbs. Fighting is currently taking place in the area of the village of Belgiyka," Kimakovsky said.

He added that at the moment the Ukrainian army is bringing new groups of UAV operators to this sector of the front.