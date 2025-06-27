Moscow satisfied with EAEU summit in Minsk, says President Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the results of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for the results of our EAEU summit’s meeting today, we are satisfied with its outcome, we have summed up certain results," the Russian president said commenting on the 2025 EAEU summit’s results.

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration.

Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The treaty came into force on January 1, 2015. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.