Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of June 21-27 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Novaya Kruglyakovka and Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past week, "Battlegroup Center units continued developing their offensive on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlement of Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Zaporozhye, Perebudova, Shevchenko and Yalta in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfield by Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a Ukrainian military airfield over the past 24 hours and conducted six combined strikes over the week, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons, including a Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile system and unmanned aerial vehicles on the infrastructure of a military airfield," the ministry said.

Over the week of June 21-27, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy and port infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, air defense radars, ammunition and fuel depots, a mine and torpedo armament arsenal, workshops for the production and sites for the storage and launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, military airfields, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,355 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck massed manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Chimera special operations detachment of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,355 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 45 motor vehicles and 39 field artillery systems, including two Western-made weapons in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and 10 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,410 personnel, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture and a Turkish-made Cobra II armored vehicle, 68 motor vehicles, eight field artillery systems, among them two NATO weapons and 17 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,190 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade, two territorial defense brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,190 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 15 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,295 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of eight mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, two National Guard brigades and the Khizhak combined police brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 3,295 personnel, a tank, 29 armored combat vehicles, including two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, four M113 armored personnel carriers and three HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, 42 motor vehicles and 23 field artillery systems, among them two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,360 personnel, two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 38 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery weapons and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy ammunition, materiel and fuel depots over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 520 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 58 motor vehicles, eight artillery weapons, 23 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 18 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,221 Ukrainian UAVs, 32 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,221 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 32 American-made JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 32 JDAM guided aerial bombs and two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, a Neptune long-range missile and 1,221 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 65,806 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,059 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,656 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,365 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.