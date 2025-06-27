Putin hopes to meet with UAE president soon

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in coming months, including at the Russian-Arab summit, the Russian leader said at a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in Minsk.

"I am very happy to see you and I would like to ask you to convey my best regards to the president of the United Arab Emirates. We are in constant touch with the president. We really hope to see him in the near future," Putin said, noting that two different dates had been proposed to the president’s choosing "this August, and I hope that the president will find some time to take part in the summit between Russia and the League of Arab States which will be held on October 15 in Moscow," the Russian leader specified.

Putin thanked the crown prince for attending the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "Today, an economic partnership agreement was signed between the EAEU and the United Arab Emirates which provides for the lifting of 85% of tariffs and customs duties on a large number of products. This, undoubtedly, will facilitate the harmonization and further expansion of our trade and economic ties," Putin asserted.