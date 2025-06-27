MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The potential loss of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region could significantly disrupt supply lines for some Ukrainian units and may cause certain sections of the frontline defenses to collapse, according to military expert Andrey Marochko.

"To secure the western borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, it is essential to take control of Kupyansk. Doing so would undermine the enemy’s defensive line in some areas and effectively cut off their supplies," Marochko explained during an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

He emphasized that Kupyansk holds strategic importance due to its railway junction and highway interchanges, which serve as vital supply routes for many Ukrainian forces. On June 26, Marochko stated to TASS that Russian troops had established positions capable of firing upon a 1.5-kilometer stretch of highway and had gained firm control of a strategic height near Kupyansk.