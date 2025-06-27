Ukraine attacks ZNPP staff with drone, no casualties reported

MELITOPOL, June 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched a drone attack on employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) while they were working on hydraulic structures located approximately 350-400 meters from the plant’s power units, according to a statement posted on the ZNPP’s official Telegram channel.

"Today, while maintenance was underway on hydraulic structures at the ZNPP, the enemy carried out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The power units are situated approximately 350-400 meters from the site. A service vehicle present at the scene was damaged. Fortunately, personnel engaged in clearing a canal managed to take cover in time. As a result, no one was injured," the message stated.

An assessment of the damage is currently underway.

"Operations at the ZNPP continue in full compliance with all necessary safety protocols. The plant’s operational security remains fully intact. Such attacks by Ukrainian forces are acts of terrorism that pose a serious threat to the safety of the facility. The deliberate targeting of nuclear personnel reflects a new level of inhumanity from the Kiev regime," the ZNPP press service emphasized.