SIMFEROPOL, June 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is losing control over the battlefield in the special military operation zone, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma member from Crimea and member of the parliamentary committee on security, told TASS.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian soldier revealed that the Ukrainian military command had sent troops to a position that had already been taken by Russian forces, as the frontline situation had changed within two days.

"The Kiev neo-Nazi regime, due to its chaotic multi-vector approach and lack of unified command, is losing control at the front. This inevitably leads to disastrous disorganization and panic. We’re witnessing a catastrophic chain reaction, beginning with the loss of battlefield control in this senseless war and escalating into growing civil conflict within the collapsing country [of Ukraine]," Sheremet said.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is now on the verge of collapse. In his view, this presents Ukraine with an opportunity to return to a peaceful civilized path of development.