Statements from Israel that operation against Iran not over yet sound alarming — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed alarm about statements by Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir who said the operation against Iran is not over yet.

"It seems to me that everybody has an interest the situation taking an off-ramp to a political path. That's what was stated by [US President [Donald] Trump, who wants, as he says, to play a mediating role between Israel and Iran. Iran said that if Israel does not restart hostilities, then Iran will adhere to the ceasefire" he said at a news conference following talks with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

"Unfortunately, Israel's chief of general staff said that for now the ceasefire is in effect, but this is primarily because it is necessary to complete what has been started against Hamas before definitely returning to continuing the operation against Iran. This is alarming and goes against the statements of virtually all other participants involved in this situation, including, as I said, Donald Trump's statements," Lavrov went on to say.

According to the minister, the Russian position on this issue is well known: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his contacts with the Israelis, the Iranians, the Americans and the Gulf countries, outlined Moscow's approach and expressed some practical ideas that could become a basis for an agreement.

The ideas "on the one hand don’t infringe on Iran's legitimate rights as a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and on the other hand, allay the concerns that Israel has about certain suspicions and the concerns that the US president has expressed," Lavrov said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.