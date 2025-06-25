Iran's decision to break with IAEA is understandable in context of US strikes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Iran's decision to sever cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in light of the international organization's inaction during US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities is understandable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"Of course, such a decision is a direct consequence of the unprovoked attack that took place - a direct consequence of strikes on nuclear facilities, which were unprecedented," Peskov replied to a TASS question.

Iran's parliament has approved a bill to put on hold cooperation with the IAEA. Tehran drew attention to the agency's refusal to prevent or even condemn attacks by Israel and the United States on its nuclear facilities, which were also under the official supervision and protection of the IAEA.