US strikes on Iran harm IAEA image — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) lack of action during the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities has seriously affected its own reputation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted in response to a TASS question about the breakdown in relations between Iran and the IAEA.

"Of course, the IAEA’s reputation has been seriously damaged," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Iran's parliament has approved a bill to temporarily suspend Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA. The Islamic republic pointed to the agency's refusal to prevent or at least condemn Israeli and US attacks on nuclear facilities in the country that fall under the organization's official supervision and protection.