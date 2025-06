MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/ No one can hardly make a realistic assessment of the scope of damage done to Iranian nuclear facilities by recent Israeli and US attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that US strikes had completely obliterated Iran’s key nuclear sites.

"I don’t think anyone can have realistic data now. It’s too early, perhaps. We have to wait until such data are available," Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.