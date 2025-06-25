Russia monitors situation in Iran, remains in contact with Tehran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow carefully monitors the situation around the Middle East conflict and remains in contact with Tehran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are not only carefully monitoring this situation, but also remain in contact with our partners in Tehran," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question.

He noted that "the Americans also have certain contacts with the Iranians, [indirect ones] and those carried out through other channels."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament adopted a bill on the temporary suspension of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Tehran noted that the IAEA monitored and protected all nuclear facilities attacked first by Israel and then by the US, yet the agency did nothing to prevent or condemn these attacks.