DONETSK, June 24. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries deployed near the settlement of Yanvarskoye on the border between the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic are attempting to flee their positions due to intense Russian strikes, Russian security forces told TASS.

"The mercenaries recently deployed to Yanvarskoye are trying to escape. Radio intercepts capture them yelling and screaming, decrying the situation on the frontlines," the sources reported, adding that preliminary information indicates casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector.

On June 23, Russian security forces told TASS that the Ukrainian army had moved several groups of foreign mercenaries to Yanvarskoye. Also deployed to the frontline was a group of women, whose jobs include translating.