US deals devastating blow on nuclear non-proliferation regime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. US attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure have dealt a huge blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is a nuclear non-proliferation regime," Peskov in response to a question from TASS about the future of the so-called 'nuclear club.'

"De jure, it exists, de facto, it sustained a huge blow by these strikes that thundered on the territory of Iran," Peskov said. "A question regarding its future [of the nuclear club] should be addressed to the international community."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.