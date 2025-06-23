Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in Kiev Region

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on military sites in the Kiev Region and the Ukrainian Navy’s arms arsenal over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex in the Kiev Region, the infrastructure of a military airfield and the Ukrainian Navy’s mine and torpedo armament arsenal. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,215 troops in all frontline areas in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 110 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 170 troops and four artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 490 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 185 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 80 troops and two artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Bessalovka, Yastrebinoye, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khoten and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Udy, Sliznevo, Ivashki, Neskuchnoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and six field artillery weapons in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 110 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Kruglyakovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Shandrigolovo, Sredneye, Zelyonaya Dolina and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 110 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight pickup trucks and an artillery weapon in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Vasyukovka, Tikhonovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, three motor vehicles, four field artillery weapons and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Khizhak combined police brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Muravka, Dachnoye, Novopavlovka and Lenina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks and four field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka and Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, an artillery weapon and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and two enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Maliye Shcherbaki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian army personnel, six motor vehicles, two artillery weapons, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian ammo depots, UAV operator training site over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian ammunition depots and an FPV drone operator training site over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots, a training center for FPV drone operators and technicians and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 123 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 64,969 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,016 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,531 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,184 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.