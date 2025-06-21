World seeks new formats of cooperation, Russia advancing SCO and BRICS to meet demand

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The world needs a new form of international cooperation that meets the interests of the global majority, and Russia is actively working to develop such frameworks through initiatives like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Organizing Committee Anton Kobakov told journalists.

"The world needs an alternative - a different format for global cooperation that would be acceptable to the countries comprising the global majority. Together with its partners, Russia is working to shape such formats, and you are familiar with them: the SCO, BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union," Kobakov said.

He also noted that the Union State of Russia and Belarus serves as another platform that offers an alternative model for international collaboration.

