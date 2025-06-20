RDIF head confident Putin’s SPIEF comments to be heard all over world

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's keynote address at SPIEF will make the rounds globally, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation, told TASS.

He was asked whether the United States would listen to what the Russian leader had to say today, including on Iran and Ukraine.

"Absolutely," Dmitriev said. "I think the whole world is following these statements. I have also posted a number of them on the X network. Of course, the whole world is following the president's statements - Russia's position is very balanced and wise, as always."

The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), headlined by Putin’s speech, lasted exactly four hours, the longest in the last three years. During his almost hour-long speech, the head of state outlined a five-step plan to restructure the Russian economy: creating an environment to foster increased economic activity among its citizens; promoting a better investment climate; technologically upgrading the Russian economy; giving new character to foreign trade: exports and imports; introduction of technological innovations in the defense sector and its integration with the civilian sector.

President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang and Vice President of South Africa Paul Mashatile also addressed the plenary session. Together with Putin, they all took an active part in a Q&A session from the moderator, Nadim Koteich, CEO of Sky News Arabia TV channel from the UAE.

The Iran-Israel conflict, the situation in the Middle East and its impact on the global economy, settlement in Ukraine, relations with the United States, building a multipolar world, economic issues, development of technology and artificial intelligence, and many other topical issues were discussed.