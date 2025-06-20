Russian-Chinese relations powerful factor of international stability — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are a powerful factor of stability in the world, President Vladimir Putin told Deputy Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang.

"We have already said this many times, and I want to confirm it once again and emphasize that Russian-Chinese relations are, without any doubt, a very powerful factor of stability in the world," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that "despite the difficulties that always exist and are artificially created for us," relations between Russia and the People's Republic of China are developing steadily in all directions.

Putin called Ding Xuexiang a great leader, a member of the standing committee of the Politburo, and at the same time deputy prime minister. "And this is a specific job. This is a large amount of work that is always ongoing. I would like to thank you for the fact that, on behalf of the President of the People's Republic of China, you nevertheless found it possible to come, break away from the current practical daily work, come to us, and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. It's worth something, because there are always a lot of current problems, current issues," the Russian president stressed.