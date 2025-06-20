LUGANSK, June 20. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated the village of Moskovka and started fighting for the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, the expert told TASS that, after liberating Moskovka, the Russian military had less than one kilometer left to reach Kupyansk.

"With the liberation of Moskovka, we can say that the fighting for Kupyansk has begun, as this settlement is actually a suburb of Kupyansk," he said.

Russia’s battlegroup West liberated Moskovska in the Kharkov Region on June 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.