Israel's aggression may have focused on disrupting US-Iran talks — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Israel's aggressive actions against Iran may have been intended to disrupt negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"At first it was just a feeling, but now it has become clear that this act of aggression may have unfortunately been deliberately planned and carried out in order to disrupt the next round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran brokered by Oman," the Russian diplomat said at the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), held by TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Zakharova noted that the next round of the US-Iran negotiations was scheduled for June 15, yet the June 13 overnight attack derailed any further engagement. "While initially only observers and political experts suggested such a possibility, now there is a strong feeling that this was indeed the case. Why sabotage these negotiations? I suggest this question be directed to the Israeli side," she said.

"We were guided by a spirit of dialogue, and we remain committed to it now, because it is evident that this kind of aggression and tit-for-tat responses never result in anything good," the Russian diplomat concluded.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

Reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is running between June 18 and June 21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.